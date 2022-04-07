Oswestry collaborative gift shop reopens following renovations

Under One Roof, situated in the heart of Oswestry on Beatrice Street, will officially be reopening on Wednesday 13 April after three months of renovations.

Under One Roof has also undergone a full interior transformation

The gift shop first opened back in November 2020, just before the UK’s second lockdown. Unfortunately, the store was open for just one day before it had to close its doors throughout the month! However, the store has now successfully traded for just under a year, ready to unveil a second round of exciting renovations.

With the help of funding from Historic England, the shop has had an entirely new storefront fitted by Fistral Construction Ltd. This front forms a part of Historic England’s High Streets Heritage Action Zone Initiative, aiming to breathe new life into High Streets across the country by restoring many shopfronts to their original glory.

Along with this brand-new storefront, Under One Roof has also undergone a full interior transformation. This includes insulating and replastering the internal space, as well as repainting the walls and rethinking the layout of the space.

Sarah Wright, Co-Owner of Under One Roof, comments: “With community collaboration at the heart of our business, we have been sharing our renovation journey across social media, getting our followers involved in the decorating process every step of the way.

“A lot of hard work has gone into creating the new space and we’re so excited to see all our lovely customers and talented artisans again!”

With a brand-new space comes a new collection of local artisans and crafters joining their familiar collective, which have all been carefully sourced by the Under One Roof team.

Anne McKay, Store Manager of Under One Roof, comments: “We’re so happy to have a bunch of newcomers on board in time for the reopening – including new jewellers, ceramicists and holistic beauty product crafters. It’s so important to support local people and our fellow small business friends, which is why we only ever stock wares from local UK-based people.”

Additionally, The Workshop, a collaborative space developed to host craft classes and other community events, will officially be live once the store reopens. A number of classes such as wet felting, silver jewellery making, blanket crocheting and journaling have already been confirmed, with the full calendar set to be released very soon.