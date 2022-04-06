Workplace Telford offers flexible workspace solution

Telford & Wrekin Council has launched a business hub on New Street in Wellington to support businesses and individuals.

Workplace Telford in Wellington

Workplace Telford offers people work space away from their usual place of work or home surroundings.

The newly refurbished, modern office space has dedicated hot desk and collaboration areas, as well as large and small meeting rooms which can be booked by the day or block booked in advance.

It supports the transition and demand for new way ways of working as many organisations are still continuing to work remotely or using their office on a rota basis.

The hub also opens up an opportunity to individuals who work at home and would like to work in an office environment with a possibility of networking.

Free Wi-Fi will also be available at the hub along with welfare facilities and Wi-Fi and door codes will be given to businesses on receipt of their bookings.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration and the High Street, said:

“We are responding to what businesses still need in terms of remote working and flexibility but are also giving them the opportunity to connect with employees in person in a dynamic and creative environment.

“This is a really exciting new venture for businesses and employees in the area and we hope that many will make the most of this facility at the heart of the Wellington community.”

For some employees, the hub could also help provide the first steps on the road to workplace normality if they have been working from home throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Visitor Economy, Employment and Skills, said:

“Although many businesses are now using modern technology to work remotely and flexibly, particularly as a result of the pandemic, communicating regularly on a face-to-face basis with colleagues is still fundamental to business success.

“The opening of Workplace Telford in Wellington is a fantastic opportunity for employees who are still working from home to connect with their teammates and staff within their organisation.”

Businesses interested in booking spaces at Workplace Telford can do so online.