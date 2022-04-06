Top award for Shropshire planning executive

A planning specialist at a Shropshire architecture practice has been named top of the class on her post-graduate degree course.

Jenny Powell, business and planning executive at Base Architecture, who has won the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) prize for excellent performance on her Master’s degree course in Planning at Birmingham City University

Jenny Powell, business and planning executive at Base Architecture, has won the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) prize for excellent performance on her Master’s degree course in Planning at Birmingham City University.

She graduated from BCU with a distinction in her Planning MA in October 2021 and is now working towards becoming a fully chartered member of the RTPI.

- Advertisement -

Jenny joined Base Architecture, which has offices in Shrewsbury, Chester and Conwy but works across the UK, to strengthen the team’s planning arm last year. Her understanding of local and national planning policy and expertise in heritage, land-use planning and certificates of lawfulness complements the ‘concept to completion’ service Base can offer clients.

Jenny said: “It was a complete surprise to receive this award. I thoroughly enjoyed the course and working towards my master’s degree, which gave me an additional level of knowledge when it comes to supporting our clients and their planning requirements. It was a challenge, returning to university as a mature student and combining it with work and family life but I am very pleased I did it. This award is the icing on the cake.

BCU course leader Claudia Carter, who recommended Jenny for the award, said: “The award acknowledges Jenny’s hard work, wonderful positive spirit and effective planning attitude as well as her in-depth climate change and environmental knowledge.

Base Managing Director Harry Reece added: “We are very pleased for Jenny, and as a team proud of her achievements. Although, with the effort and commitment she gives to her responsibilities, it is no surprise Jenny has been awarded this impressive accolade.”