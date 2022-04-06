9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
- Advertisement -

Top award for Shropshire planning executive

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A planning specialist at a Shropshire architecture practice has been named top of the class on her post-graduate degree course.

Jenny Powell, business and planning executive at Base Architecture, who has won the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) prize for excellent performance on her Master’s degree course in Planning at Birmingham City University
Jenny Powell, business and planning executive at Base Architecture, who has won the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) prize for excellent performance on her Master’s degree course in Planning at Birmingham City University

Jenny Powell, business and planning executive at Base Architecture, has won the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) prize for excellent performance on her Master’s degree course in Planning at Birmingham City University.

She graduated from BCU with a distinction in her Planning MA in October 2021 and is now working towards becoming a fully chartered member of the RTPI.

- Advertisement -

Jenny joined Base Architecture, which has offices in Shrewsbury, Chester and Conwy but works across the UK, to strengthen the team’s planning arm last year. Her understanding of local and national planning policy and expertise in heritage, land-use planning and certificates of lawfulness complements the ‘concept to completion’ service Base can offer clients.

Jenny said: “It was a complete surprise to receive this award. I thoroughly enjoyed the course and working towards my master’s degree, which gave me an additional level of knowledge when it comes to supporting our clients and their planning requirements. It was a challenge, returning to university as a mature student and combining it with work and family life but I am very pleased I did it. This award is the icing on the cake.

BCU course leader Claudia Carter, who recommended Jenny for the award, said: “The award acknowledges Jenny’s hard work, wonderful positive spirit and effective planning attitude as well as her in-depth climate change and environmental knowledge.

Base Managing Director Harry Reece added: “We are very pleased for Jenny, and as a team proud of her achievements. Although, with the effort and commitment she gives to her responsibilities, it is no surprise Jenny has been awarded this impressive accolade.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP