Triple win for Shropshire luxury holiday cottages owner

It is triple celebrations for a luxury holiday complex owner in Shropshire after she scooped a Silver Award at the West Midlands Tourism Awards.

Donna Cooke, owner of Springfield Barns Holiday Cottages in Marton, near Shrewsbury, with her silver award at the West Midlands Tourism Awards

Donna Cooke won the silver accolade at the prestigious industry awards ceremony for her business, Springfield Barns Holiday Cottages in Marton, just outside Shrewsbury, on Thursday.

Donna said she was thrilled by the win as the evening collected the best from the West Midlands who were as equally passionate about their businesses.

Donna was awarded with Silver for Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year 2022 hosted by West Midlands Tourism.

“The awards ceremony was a fantastic event full of like-minded businesses so we were thrilled and incredibly proud that the judges saw something within our business that befitted the Silver Award,” she said.

Donna launched the business in summer 2019, with a desire to share the beauty of Shropshire with guests from afar.

The silver award comes after winning two award certificates from cottages.com where their guests rated Springfield Barns as one of the top places to stay in the country based on guest reviews.

It is the third consecutive year The Parlour has scooped the award and it is the first time The Coach House has won the award after opening its doors in May 2021.

Donna said the awards made all of the hard work worth it.

“Providing luxury accommodation is obviously not a 9 to 5 job and you have to do it for the right reasons – my husband and I love Shropshire and we want to share this amazing county with our guests.

“But you can’t win these awards alone as it takes many cogs to turn a wheel and I have great support at the cottages from my small team.

“Our ‘shop local’ moto is important to us – we want to showcase and promote the best produce in Shropshire to our guests; we share with them where to visit so the attractions and eateries all receive a boost to their income from our guests too.

“Shropshire is on the map for tourism and hospitality and rightly so and Springfield Barns play a small part in that success,” Donna said.

Donna wished to thank all of her guests who leave her amazing reviews across various social media platforms and all of her business associates, friends and family who help to make her business the success that it is.

“It is the first awards ceremony we have attended of that size and it really did feel like the Oscar’s of the tourism industry for the West Midlands,” Donna added.