Shropshire home builder sponsors new school sports kit designed by children

Children at Coleham Primary School have re-designed the entire school sports kit and thanks to sponsorship from family-run construction company TC Homes the football kit has just been delivered.

Coleham School teacher and sports co-ordinator Miss Lewis, Scott Drummond, Technical Planning Manager at TC Homes, and Coleham School Sports Coach Mr Venn

Four years ago, TC Homes sponsored the school’s first ever branded sports kit as a thank you for being neighbours after they moved into and renovated the companies’ new offices next to the school.

This year, as sports clubs and fixtures are put firmly on the map once more following a prolonged absence due to Covid, the school Sports Council held a ‘Design a Kit’ competition.

- Advertisement -

A new design for the entire school sports kit was then created incorporating the best ideas.

TC Homes has stepped in once more and sponsored the new football kit as part of a big relaunch for all team sports kit, which hadn’t been updated in decades.

Sports Council children, teacher and sports co-ordinator Miss Lewis, and Sports Co-ordinator recently took receipt of the new football kit, which will be used by children across the whole school.

Tim Charnley, Director at TC Homes said: “Partnerships with local businesses, tradespeople and community organisations are really important to us at TC Homes and we want to give back to our local community whenever we can. When we found out the school was desperately short of matching sports kit a few years ago, we thought it would be a nice thing to do for them.

“We moved into our new offices at Sabrina Court in Coleham three years ago this summer and we love hearing the children play nearby as our nearest neighbours. When we were approached to sponsor the newly designed sports kit, we were more than happy to help and are so pleased that the children have something they have helped design themselves as they get back into sports and matches once more.”

Miss Lewis said: “The new sports kits will look incredible when the children are competing at area events and representing the school.

“The children across the school will be wearing the kits for tag rugby, cross country, athletics, and sport ability as well as course as the TC Homes sponsored football kit.

“Competitions and fixtures high on the agenda for the school their absence during Covid. Our Sports Council are launching the new kits to pupils and parents with a promotional video featuring TC Homes and themselves modelling the new outfits. We are really grateful to TC Homes for helping bring the kits to life.”