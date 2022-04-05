Popular Arable Event returns following Covid absence

More than 1,500 farmers and industry specialists are expected to descend on a farm on the Shropshire border when one of the Midland’s leading farming events returns this summer.

Delegates will be able to tour extensive trial plots at the Arable Event in 2022

The Arable Event, which is organised by Wynnstay and GrainLink, will take place on June 15th at Woodlands Farm, part of the Bradford Estates in Weston Under Lizard.

Free to attend, the event sees visitors sharing knowledge and expertise, viewing extensive trial plantings while also getting hands-on experience of the latest farm machinery. Technical seminars will also be run with guest speakers.

This year’s trial plots, grown by Bradford Farming LLP in partnership with Syngenta, will include winter and spring cereals and cover crops with regular tours on the day from Wynnstay specialists.

There will be demonstrations of the latest working farm machinery and a moisture meter clinic run by Sinar Technology. Those attending the event will also be able to collect points towards BASIS and NroSO qualifications.

This year’s special focus is on wellbeing in the farming community, with talks from mental health campaigners as part of the wider day of agricultural activities. This will include a session with Jude McCann, the CEO of the Farming Community Network speaking specifically about securing farmers’ resilience in a changing world.

Event manager Kelly Dolphin said: “The pressures of working in agriculture are clearly documented and will have been compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic and issues of isolation caused by lockdown. Protecting the emotional wellbeing of people working in the arable and farming sector is a key priority, which is why we are bringing this to the fore this year.

“Our speakers will talk about identifying the triggers and warning signs that someone needs help as well as discussing what support is available in the agricultural sector. These sessions, combined with our regular popular features such as the trial plots, trade stands and machinery demonstrations will provide a holistic day of activities for arable specialists.”

Woodlands Farm is part of Bradford Estates and is operated by Bradford Farming LLP, which is establishing the largest regenerative farm in the West Midlands and, a centre of farming excellence.

Farm Manager Oliver Scott said: “We are delighted to welcome the Arable Event back to our site at Woodlands Farm where it is our mission to help advance the understanding of sustainable farming systems and practices.

“We are growing cereals on land that has mainly light sandy soils with little body and are showcasing seed trial plots for winter and spring crops and cover crops with Syngenta. We all look forward to sharing the results.”

The Arable Event runs from 9am to 5pm with free refreshments throughout the day, a programme and Arable Event cooler bag for visitors.

For more information and to register, go to www.thearableevent.co.uk.