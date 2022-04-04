Start of an exciting new era for Shrewsbury travel business

A Shrewsbury-based independent tour operator, which specialises in luxury and tailor-made inbound tours, has announced a new era for the company.

Janet Redler Travel & Tourism has announced it will begin trading as Janet Redler Travel Limited with immediate effect.

The company was set up as a partnership 11 years ago by travel experts Janet Redler and Nick Bardsley, who have over 40 years’ industry experience between them. During this time, the Shrewsbury business has built up a reputation for premium tours to the UK and Ireland for groups and individuals from all over the world.

Established as a family business, the limited company will continue this tradition, as Janet’s son Neil and daughter-in-law Dawn join Janet and Nick on the board of the new company.

Managing Director Janet Redler said: “We’re delighted to take this important step in becoming a limited company.

“As for all travel businesses, the last two years have been challenging, but as a family-run organisation we were flexible enough to adapt and survive. For example, last year for the first time, we successfully delivered a number of group tours in Wales and Scotland for an online UK travel agent which specialises in single travellers.

“Our business has really taken off again in the last couple of months and we are bringing in two extra staff to help deal with the increase in enquiries. There is huge pent up demand from people desperate to travel to the UK and Ireland once again, and we’re looking forward to welcoming them.

“We have for some time intended to transfer to a limited company, not only because it makes business sense, but because it is a key part of bringing the next generation of Redlers into our family business.

“Becoming a limited company is a significant milestone for us and we’re looking ahead to an exciting future as international travel returns to growth.”

As a limited company, Janet Redler Travel aims to continue to deliver the luxury, tailor-made tours for singles, families, and groups of all sizes – from a handful to a hundred and more – that it is best known for, and the team is determined to maintain the friendly, personal service it prides itself on.

In March 2022, Janet Redler Travel & Tourism was pleased to deliver its first inbound group tour in over two years, as Swedish opera lovers enjoyed a five day opera tour to Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

In the next few months, as well as a number of cultural, heritage and garden tours, Janet Redler Travel is looking to deliver a major tour for almost 100 Americans interested in discovering Britain’s quilting and needlework traditions. This tour has twice been postponed, but in a positive sign of things to come, is finally set to go ahead in June.