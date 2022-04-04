11.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Shrewsbury lash artist scoops national award

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Minola Moss Lash Boutique has been crowned ‘Best Eyelash Extension Salon in the UK’ by The UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Minola Moss

Minola Moss is said to be over the moon at receiving the award at the biggest industry event of the year.

She said, “It was an absolutely amazing feeling when they announced the boutique as the best in the UK – I’m still in absolute shock!

“I want to say a huge thank you to all my clients, friends and family who have supported my business over the last few years, and through all the lockdowns. I couldn’t have done it without you all. This is by far my greatest achievement ever.”

Just four years ago Minola was doing lash extensions in her parent’s conservatory. She now owns a training academy and runs her boutique lash business at a unit in The Parade Shops, in the heart of Shrewsbury.

She adds, “Before learning the art of eyelashes I had never stepped foot in the beauty industry. Never think it’s too late to start something new and never underestimate the power you have to take your life in a new direction. Thank you to the Hair and Beauty Awards for believing in me. 2022 is going to be my year!”

