Top promotions announced at FBC Manby Bowdler

FBC Manby Bowdler has promoted five of its top solicitors from its Shrewsbury and Telford offices to the highly coveted position of Associate.

Managing director, Neil Lloyd with new Associates Kate Rowley, Anna Russell and Sam Roberts

Adam Davies has been promoted to Associate in the Commercial Property team. Based in the Shrewsbury office, Adam started with FBC Manby Bowdler in 2016 and specialises in sales, purchases and leases of commercial properties in the region.

Also based in Shrewsbury, Anna Russell in the Agricultural and Rural Services team will now be the firm’s Associate. Anna is a land and rural property law specialist and a member of the Agricultural Law Association, having qualified as a Fellow in 2020.

In addition, Associate promotions have been awarded to Olivia Jones, who initially joined the firm as a Paralegal in 2014 and now works in the Property Litigation team, and Sam Roberts who is part of the Wills, Probate & Lifetime Planning team.

Kate Rowley, who is based in FBC Manby Bowdler’s Telford office has also been promoted to Associate. Kate works within the Family Law team in Telford and is experienced in all aspects including divorce and financial issues, custody and access arrangements and cohabitation matters. She is a member of the Family Law organisation, Resolution.

Managing Director at FBC Manby Bowdler, Neil Lloyd said: “As a firm we strive for stellar service, it’s at the heart of what we do, but we can’t do that without the hard work of each and every one of the team here at FBC Manby Bowdler. That’s why it’s so important to recognise and reward the achievements of individuals within the firm who go above and beyond to service our clients. These five talented and driven colleagues from Shropshire have truly earned their promotions to Associate and we will continue to support them on their journey with us.”