Strong family values brings new care provider to North Shropshire

A couple have launched a new in-home care company in north Shropshire with a mission to raise the standards of the care industry both for care staff and those who receive care in their own homes.

Mark Goodall and Nicky Sealey of Visiting Angels North Shropshire

Mark Goodall and Nicky Sealey have set up care company Visiting Angels North Shropshire after Nicky worked in the care sector business for the past 15 years. The couple aim to provide a standard of care that reflects their own strong family values.

Nicky and Mark have been helped to launch their new business by the Silverpreneurs® scheme which supports the over-50s in setting up or revitalising their own businesses.

Visiting Angels North Shropshire co-director and registered care manager, Nicky Sealey, explained that Visiting Angels was a leading national care provider which had established a reputation as a trailblazer in reforming the modern social care industry.

“Working with Visiting Angels to set up our own business under its brand gives us the chance to align our own values and experiences with a leading care provider’s mission.

“I began my journey in the care industry as a member of staff in a care home. The hours were so unsociable and the duties we had to perform in such a short amount of time put a huge amount of pressure on us as carers. Seeing the impact this had on the wellbeing of carers, combined with the unfair pay that is so common in the industry, has led me to this point in finding Visiting Angels.

“Visiting Angels’ unique approach in caring for its staff as much as those in need is something all care brands should be practicing in the modern world – especially after seeing the impact COVID had on those who work in the industry,” she said

She added that she had also had huge support from the Silverpreneurs® initiative which provides a structured programme of support, ideas, information and inspiration for its members with funding from the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire.

“Setting up your own business can be such a roller-coaster and it’s been great to have experts on hand to advise on the decisions that need to be made for each part of the business,” said Nicky.

Joining Nicky in the business is co-director, Mark Goodall, who has family ties to the Oswestry area and experience in logistics and management.

“I’m delighted to have found myself back in my mother’s hometown of Oswestry, which has taken me back to my good old childhood days. I have such fond memories of the area, and I believe my local knowledge will help establish Visiting Angels North Shropshire as a leading care provider to those in need. I can’t wait to see what the future of the in-home care industry holds for the brilliant people in our community,” he said.

The Silverpreneurs® scheme is funded by the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire using money from Shropshire Council’s £3.2 million economic recovery programme.

The economic recovery programme uses additional restriction grant (ARG) funding from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to fund a series of business support projects. It aims to meet local economic need and provide Shropshire-wide business outcomes.