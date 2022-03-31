-0.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Shropshire Business Live TV to air March edition

Business
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Shropshire Business Live TV’s March edition airs today with a packed show full of news, and guests from the Shropshire business community.

SBLTV presenter and Shropshire Live editor Chris Pritchard chats to Ruth Martin of Martin & Jones Marketing at Hadleigh Works
Kicking off this month’s show is Hollie Whittles from the Federation of Small Business who drops by to chat about the spring statement and all things business.

Chris heads out on location to visit Hadleigh Works a brand new co-working space located in the centre of Oswestry and chats to Vernon Hogg about the space and to users Ruth Martin of Martin & Jones Marketing and Paul Newman founder of Be a better Fish.

In our first Ask the Expert feature Tina Hayward from WR Partners talks about payroll and the changes in accounting during her 20+ year career in the industry.

Carl visits the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce expo which was held at AFC Telford Utd last week and catches up with some of the exhibitors.

Richard Canfer-Taylor of Reclaim Tax UK joins Carl as our Ask the Expert.

Chris and Carl are joined in the studio by Emma Chapman of the Marches Growth Hub, Louise Welsby of Buy-From and Ben Anderson of Sound Rebel to launch an exciting new interactive business advice project called Business Boost, which offers useful and useable top tips from a wide range of local companies, consultants and experts.

It’s back to Oswestry as Carl chats with Jane Pritchard from Aico and Helen Knight to talk about Aico’s charity partnerships.

Nick Jones from Throgmorton Associates cycles into the studio ahead of his cycling challenge to raise money for Shrewsbury Town in the Community by cycling from Shrewsbury to Milton Keynes on Friday/ Saturday.

Richard Sheehan gives us an update on this year’s Shropshire Business Awards.

And from Lanyon Bowdler this month’s Ask the Expert is Gemma Hughes. Gemma chats about all things legal including the upcoming changes to divorce laws.

Finally, we preview SBLTV Knowledge our brand new business portal which launches tomorrow.

The show will be airing, as usual, at 12.30pm – and will then be available on our catch-up service, where you can binge the entire box-set of Series 1 and Series 2 if you have missed any of the action.

Watch at https://www.sbltv.co.uk.

