-0.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, March 31, 2022
- Advertisement -

Naomi’s new dance business takes off in Telford

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Fun dance classes aimed at adults are now up and running in Telford thanks to a young entrepreneur.

Naomi Peart has launched ‘Dancerella’
Naomi Peart has launched ‘Dancerella’

Naomi Peart has launched ‘Dancerella’ in a bid to get people having a good time and improving their well-being.

“There are many dance classes for children and young people and simply not enough sessions for adults,” explained Naomi, who completed a business start up course with consultants Good2Great.

- Advertisement -

“I want to share the power of dance through fun-themed classes which are brilliant for connecting with new people, as well as boosting self esteem and well-being.

“Many people lack confidence when it comes to dancing so I wanted to create a community that will support each other and go through a fun journey together. There are no gradings, simply dance and have a giggle, wiggle and a good time.”

Naomi has 14 years’ dance experience and has performed in many regional and world championships, competed in Britain’s Got Talent and Got to Dance.

Dancerella’s community classes are being held at The Wakes in Oakengates on Fridays from 7.45-8.45pm and a free taster session can be booked online.

Commenting on the help she had received from Good2Great, she said the guidance had been extremely useful for her start-up business.

“I learned so much – from cash flow to target audience persona – and thoroughly enjoyed the comprehensive course.

“The zoom sessions were brilliant as they gave me opportunity to connect with many people and inspired and encouraged me to re-evaluate and align my business idea with my passion.”

The Business Programme is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Marches Growth Hub and managed by Telford & Wrekin Council on behalf of partners Shropshire Council.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP