Naomi’s new dance business takes off in Telford

Fun dance classes aimed at adults are now up and running in Telford thanks to a young entrepreneur.

Naomi Peart has launched ‘Dancerella’ in a bid to get people having a good time and improving their well-being.

“There are many dance classes for children and young people and simply not enough sessions for adults,” explained Naomi, who completed a business start up course with consultants Good2Great.

“I want to share the power of dance through fun-themed classes which are brilliant for connecting with new people, as well as boosting self esteem and well-being.

“Many people lack confidence when it comes to dancing so I wanted to create a community that will support each other and go through a fun journey together. There are no gradings, simply dance and have a giggle, wiggle and a good time.”

Naomi has 14 years’ dance experience and has performed in many regional and world championships, competed in Britain’s Got Talent and Got to Dance.

Dancerella’s community classes are being held at The Wakes in Oakengates on Fridays from 7.45-8.45pm and a free taster session can be booked online.

Commenting on the help she had received from Good2Great, she said the guidance had been extremely useful for her start-up business.

“I learned so much – from cash flow to target audience persona – and thoroughly enjoyed the comprehensive course.

“The zoom sessions were brilliant as they gave me opportunity to connect with many people and inspired and encouraged me to re-evaluate and align my business idea with my passion.”

The Business Programme is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Marches Growth Hub and managed by Telford & Wrekin Council on behalf of partners Shropshire Council.