-0.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Call for traders to join Madeley market

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A call has gone out to traders encouraging them to sign up for stalls on Madeley market which takes place on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Madeley market trader Len Jerram
Madeley market trader Len Jerram

The Mayor of Madeley Town Council, Councillor Sarah Chadwick, said: “It’s a great little market, with some popular stalls such as that run by plant specialist Len Jerram which people travel from miles around to visit.

“However, we are keen to increase the diversity and popularity of the market, which is an important way for people to support their local community and economy.

“Taking a stall could be a great way for people to start their own business.”

Sally Themans of Love Madeley, an initiative aimed at raising the profile of the town, said: “Madeley is a thriving place which has had a market for many years. 

“We’re delighted to see more and more people responding to the ‘shop local’ and ‘Love Madeley’ messages, supporting local traders and using Madeley as a great place to visit.”

Anyone with an idea for a stall can access a start-up grant which enables them to trade at Madeley market for 12 months without financial risk.

The grants range from £500-£2,500 and are on offer via the Telford and Wrekin Council ‘Pride in our High Street Revive & Thrive Fund’.

The grant is only available to people residing in the borough of Telford & Wrekin and all new traders will require street trading consent.

Anyone interested should contact prideinourhighstreet@telford.gov.uk  

