Success on site at Hortonwood 7

Shropshire building contractor, Morris Property, has completed two more industrial units at Hortonwood 7 on the popular Telford industrial estate.

Morris Property Construction Manager Steve Flavell (centre) with Site Manager Mike Williams (left) and Colin Silk from Silk Sharples Jennings

The two new steel framed buildings have created 635 m² of warehouse storage and office space for their client, Swancote Energy.

The units are clad and roofed using composite cladding panels and include both pedestrian and roller shutter doors for easy access together with glazed areas to enhance the working environment. Externally there is a tarmac car park and delivery yard, landscaping and new drainage.

Swancote Energy, which produces renewable energy from a combination of commercial food waste and purpose grown energy crops, commissioned Morris Property to build the unit due to an increase in demand for its services. The company has invested around £700,000 in the new premises.

The Morris Property team are working on a growing number of commercial, residential and education sites in Telford, employing a range of sub-contractors and trades from the local area.

Steve Flavell, Construction Manager, said: “We feel privileged to be working in Telford and securing ongoing contracts with both the public and private sector. We wish Swancote Energy all the best in their new premises.”

Morris Property is part of a fifth-generation family business group which has been building, restoring and leasing property for over 150 years.