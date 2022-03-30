Shrewsbury accountancy firm relocates following sustained growth

DRE & Co Ltd, the chartered accountancy and taxation firm established in 1957 with offices across Shropshire and Mid-Wales, has announced the successful relocation of its Shrewsbury base as it seeks to capitalise on its continued growth.

Kieran Pinches, a senior member of DRE & Co’s Shrewsbury team

Located, since 1994, in a five-storey townhouse on Claremont Bank in the town centre, DRE & Co’s Shrewsbury team has a client-base that spans individuals, partnerships, LLPs, companies, charities and trusts across a wide range of business sectors. The firm has enjoyed year-on-year growth, but the senior team became increasingly aware of the limitations that the layout and location of its existing premises presented.

Kieran Pinches, a senior member of DRE & Co’s Shrewsbury team, comments:

“Over the past 28 years, we have welcomed countless businesses and individuals through the doors of our Claremont Bank offices and seen many of these to go on to achieve quite remarkable things.

“However, there have been many changes in that amount of time, and we became aware of the need to find a more appropriate home to meet the needs of our Shrewsbury client base both today and as we continue to grow.”

Following investment in Kingsland House in the Abbey Foregate area of the town, a comprehensive refurbishment programme was undertaken, and DRE & Co’s Shrewsbury team officially moved in earlier this month.

A Grade II listed building arranged over four floors, Kingsland House offers flexible accommodation which is 40% larger than the firm’s previous Shrewsbury base and which, significantly, offers on-site parking. Kieran continues:

“The last two years have highlighted to many the importance of trusted business advisers working alongside them both in respect of their personal affairs and at all stages of their business lifecycle. We take this role very seriously and take great pride in the work we do for our clients.

“We’ve made a significant investment in the IT infrastructure at Kingsland House so that the building is future proofed as far as possible. Likewise, we continue to invest in our team which has grown consistently since day one. The move to larger offices will enable this to continue, supporting the ongoing development of talented young professionals who serve our much valued and varied client base.”