St George’s Park celebrates being a finalist at the Care Home Awards

Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

St George’s Park Nursing Home in Telford has been named a finalist at this year’s Care Home Awards.

St George’s Park Nursing Home in Telford

The national annual awards are the benchmark of excellence and innovation in the management and operations of care homes. The home is shortlisted for ‘Best for Specialist Care’, something which St George’s is renowned for.

Rotherwood Healthcare, which operates the home, has received a staggering eleven nominations overall. 

The Rotherwood Group has been nominated for ‘Best Smaller Care Home Group’, while its in-house developed software ‘Matron’ has been shortlisted for ‘Best for Use of Technology /Best for Use of Care Management Software’ with Rotherwood Healthcare receiving the ‘Best for Training and Development’ nomination.

CEO John Fennell has said “It is great to be recognised for our impact enriching the lives of the older generation. Reaching the final stage is testament to our dedicated team members and their commitment to delivering exceptional care and lifestyle for our residents.”

The winners and high commendations will be unveiled in a prestigious ceremony on 1 July at the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington, London with Rotherwood’s enthusiastic team members in attendance. The industry will gather to recognise and celebrate the amazing contribution of the care sector over the past year.

