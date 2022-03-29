Shropshire Chamber’s expo roadshow moves into Telford

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s spring expo delivered some inspirational business messages – and welcomed several new faces.

Pictured at the expo are Diane Brown of Thomas Consulting, Nikki Hall of Triangle HR, and Mandy Swain from Marches Growth Hub

The event, held in The West Stand at AFC Telford United, was an opportunity to network and connect with exhibitors including professional services, education and training, telecoms, motoring, media, and more.

Joe Lockley, of Bright Star Boxing in Shifnal which uses boxing to empower vulnerable people, was guest speaker at the breakfast meeting which kicked off the day.

He delivered an inspirational presentation about how he has channelled many issues from his own childhood into the growing not-for-profit business, supporting people who have fallen out of mainstream education.

Three seminars were delivered during the event – Reech Media on digital marketing, Hatchers Solicitors on collaborative law, and NDM Group which focused on wellbeing in the workplace.

The Shropshire Business Live TV cameras were also at the expo, capturing video interviews with exhibitors and attendees.

Kelly Riedel, Shropshire Chamber’s events manager, said: “Joe’s presentation was fascinating, thought-provoking and truly inspirational, and got the day off to a superb start.

“It was fantastic to welcome some first-time exhibitors to our expo this time, and to hear success stories from many of our delegates. We want to say a big thank-you to our exhibitors, seminar presenters and all the attendees.”

The next Shropshire Chamber expo is an evening event at Furrows of Shrewsbury on July 7.