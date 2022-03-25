Steel fabricator forges new management team

A Shropshire-based steel fabricator has forged a new leadership team following a year of record growth.

FSP Managing Director Wayne Carter with Chairman Richard Hilton

Richard Hilton who founded Fabweld in 1988, has moved into the role of chairman of the company with operations director Wayne Carter becoming managing director and heading up the day-to-day management of the business.

Wayne, who has worked for Fabweld Steel Products for 31 years, began his career with FSP on a Youth Training Scheme apprenticeship welding programme. He has since gone on to work his way up through the business, being appointed as Operations Director in 2011.

FSP employs 43 people in Telford and has an international customer base across the built environment, public sector, energy and transport sectors.

Richard said: “This new management structure is something that we have been planning for the past few years.

“Our overall management team, which Wayne now leads, has all the right people in the key positions — the majority of which are homegrown talent. The growing levels of responsibility that have been passed throughout members of the team means that we’ve been able to maintain, and grow, the business, despite the economic difficulties seen because of Covid-19.”

Wayne added: “Even though my job title and overall responsibilities have changed, the strength of the team around me means I feel very little apprehension. With Richard’s ongoing support, guidance, and business mindset, I’m looking to support FSP into growing further with our core customers and into new sectors.

“We know the utilities and water management industries are prime prospects for further growth, as we continue to focus on raising our own technical standards, securing accreditation and certification from industry panels and developing our in-house technical expertise even further.”

The move also comes after a record-breaking year for FSP, where it achieved a 26.5 per cent growth in 2021, in comparison to 2020. The results came during a year where the manufacturing sector was still working through stringent Covid-19 restrictions, the fallout of Brexit as well as rising raw material prices. “We know the challenges for our business aren’t close to ending,” Wayne added. “With rising energy prices impacting us all, as well as the growing need to demonstrate environmental and CSR policies, there is plenty for me to tackle in the months and years ahead — but it’s a challenge I look forward to.”