ERS Medical completes letting at Shrewsbury’s Battlefield Enterprise Park

ERS Medical has completed the letting of Shires House, a modern commercial building at Shrewsbury’s Battlefield Enterprise Park.

Shires House

The company specialises in the provision of non-emergency ambulance transport and other medical courier services having over 20 sites across the country.

Toby Shaw handled the letting for the Shrewsbury office of Towler Shaw Roberts.

He said: “Shires House is a substantial property which provides extensive accommodation with excellent yard facilities.

“It is very well located within a principle commercial area of Shrewsbury, with good access to the main A49 and A5 roads.

“It was recognised by ERS Medical as being appropriate for their requirements serving the Shropshire and Telford areas and the company will be another excellent addition to the Battlefield Enterprise Park.”

