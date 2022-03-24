Shropshire training organisation joins businesses at pioneering co-working centre

A Shropshire training organisation has signed up to join businesses at a pioneering co-working centre which opened in Oswestry this month.

The pioneering co-working centre, called Hadleigh Works, is housed on the top floor of Oswestry’s Memorial Hall. Image: Google Street View

SBC Training, which offers training programmes and apprenticeships across the county, is one of the first companies to take up office space at Hadleigh Works, the new co-working centre based in the top floor of Oswestry’s Memorial Hall.

SBC Training managing director Colin Thaw said Hadleigh Works would give his staff a flexible and attractive space to meet clients or to work from between meetings and training.

“We are really delighted that we are bringing our service to Hadleigh Works. It’s a central location, flexible space and attractive surroundings and for us there will be a real advantage in meeting other like-minded professionals,” he said.

The new co-working centre Hadleigh Works opened its doors on March 1. It features flexible working space and communal areas available to small businesses and entrepreneurs at a regular fixed fee.

The project has been funded by Shropshire Council’s Economic Growth Recovery Programme using Government funding to directly support business recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic. The aim is to make Hadleigh Works the first of a network of professional co-working centres across the county.

Colin Thaw explained that SBC Training has two centres in Shrewsbury and a base in Oswestry. He said the Oswestry base was on the edge of the town and difficult for some apprentices and trainees to get to.

“Hadleigh Works is in the centre of the town and very accessible for everyone. It will make our service much more visible in Oswestry as well as giving our staff the chance to meet and network with other businesses.

“I saw the difficulties my staff experienced working from home during lockdown and see real benefits in being able to interact with other colleagues and business people.”

“I’m a strong believer in networking as a very powerful way of generating business and I hope all our members of staff and other businesses based at Hadleigh Works will benefit. I think the concept is a great idea,” he said.

Vernon Hogg of the Hadleigh Works team said: “The new co-working centre aims to provide a working base for a wide range of businesses and the team is delighted to have SBC Training on board.

“The Vision for Hadleigh Works is to deliver a professional workspace for modern businesses into the heart of Shropshire creating new opportunities and making Oswestry an even better place for business. Having SBC Training as part of that will be a real asset,” he said.