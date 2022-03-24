New Shrewsbury town centre home for video production company

A Shropshire video production company has new premises in Shrewsbury town centre.

Alana Dean and Aaron Child at the new Roushill Bank home of Painted Life Ltd

Painted Life Ltd, specialists in creative marketing videos for businesses, events and tourism, has completed the letting of 1 Roushill Bank.

The property, which previously operated as a hairdressing salon, occupies a highly sought-after location close to Shrewsbury’s High Street and the pedestrianised Pride Hill shopping area.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The premises, fronting Roushill Bank, provide excellent commercial space in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.

“The property became available owing to the relocation of the previous tenants and attracted a good level of interest.

“We are pleased to have completed a letting to Aaron Child of Painted Life Ltd, who will be setting up a film and creative studio in the property. We wish Aaron every success.”

Aaron Child commented: “We are so excited to be moving into this beautiful space in the heart of Shrewsbury. As soon as we set foot inside the premises we knew it was the perfect home for our creative film and photography studio which will be a hub for digital artists across Shropshire and beyond.”

