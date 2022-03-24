17.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, March 24, 2022
- Advertisement -

New Shrewsbury town centre home for video production company

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire video production company has new premises in Shrewsbury town centre.

Alana Dean and Aaron Child at the new Roushill Bank home of Painted Life Ltd
Alana Dean and Aaron Child at the new Roushill Bank home of Painted Life Ltd

Painted Life Ltd, specialists in creative marketing videos for businesses, events and tourism, has completed the letting of 1 Roushill Bank.

The property, which previously operated as a hairdressing salon, occupies a highly sought-after location close to Shrewsbury’s High Street and the pedestrianised Pride Hill shopping area.

- Advertisement -

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The premises, fronting Roushill Bank, provide excellent commercial space in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.

“The property became available owing to the relocation of the previous tenants and attracted a good level of interest.

“We are pleased to have completed a letting to Aaron Child of Painted Life Ltd, who will be setting up a film and creative studio in the property. We wish Aaron every success.”

Aaron Child commented: “We are so excited to be moving into this beautiful space in the heart of Shrewsbury. As soon as we set foot inside the premises we knew it was the perfect home for our creative film and photography studio which will be a hub for digital artists across Shropshire and beyond.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP