New online platform to give businesses a boost

A brand new programme is set to be launched, designed to give Shropshire businesses a major boost as the country emerges from the pandemic.

A range of webinars, workshops and podcasts have been collated by Shropshire Council for its new Business Boost programme, an online suite designed to help firms learn and develop and support the local economy.

The programme has been created because many businesses and certain sectors, such as agriculture, tourism and leisure, hospitality and retail, are not able to access our free business workshops and webinars due to the times we deliver them.

- Advertisement -

We have tried evening events, but the same issues apply: yet feedback received from these businesses show they are useful tools to aid business growth.

To tackle this, a programme has been set up offering the resources to all businesses – at a time that suits them, with recordings of all classes now uploaded to a special online portal.

Ed Potter, Shropshire Council’s Deputy Leader, and Cabinet member for economic growth, regeneration and planning, said:

“We are committed to helping businesses in Shropshire thrive and this programme will offer a real boost to all.

“A suite of webinars is being developed to aid businesses with their learning and development which can be accessed through the Invest in Shropshire website.

“This follows feedback from the retail and tourism sectors, and will allow the businesses to access a series of webinars covering different business disciplines at the time and place of their choice, and not when we are running them in real time.

“This will be launched on Thursday 31 March 2022 and will be a lasting legacy for the Shropshire Council Economic Recovery Fund.

“We currently have around 70 webinars available for access, covering everything from start-up to growth, health and wellbeing to marketing and much more.

“It includes short workshops up to 30 minutes long to keep learning focused and will be available for two years through Invest in Shropshire website.”

It has been put together by Shrewsbury-based video, marketing and design company Yarrington, which built the online platform and managed all the recordings.