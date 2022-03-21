ORJ Law hires ambitious graduates

ORJ Law, which has offices in Telford, has welcomed several new recruits from across the Midlands to progress their careers with the firm.

ORJ Law offices in Telford

Anita Chand and Nicole Billingsley have joined the team as Paralegals whilst Lucy Richards has been appointed as Conveyancing Assistant.

Anita joined the firm’s corporate commercial team, where she will be working predominantly on company sales and acquisitions. Anita has expressed an interest in commercial property. As part of ORJ’s early years charter, they have committed to providing Anita with substantial experience in that subject to allow her to specialise.

Anita said: “I am grateful to be working for a firm like ORJ Law Limited and progressing my career within this firm, what immediately excited and stood out for me when choosing this firm is the enthusiasm and dedication towards career progression and the drive-in wanting me to succeed, which is continuously emphasized. Hopefully, within a few years’ time, I hope to be in the final stages of my training contract, on the way to qualifying as a solicitor.”

Lucy has joined the conveyancing team, where she’s working on client enquiries and assisting solicitors with any property matters. Lucy recently graduated from Keele University with a law degree, having an interest in various areas of law, including property, land, employment, family, and child law.

Lucy said: “I am excited to join a fantastic firm that is local to me and gain legal experience in the conveyancing department. I look forward to developing my legal skills in this area at the start of my legal career and progressing with ORJ.”

Nicole has joined the commercial litigation team and is already providing great help on some extremely substantial cases of up to £100 million.

ORJ Law has welcomed new additions to its team

Patrick Tedstone CEO of ORJ says that “Anita, Nicole and Lucy have outstanding academics. They will follow ORJ’s early careers charter, as they qualify and beyond. It’s our aim that they should become highly effective lawyers in their chosen fields. They join teams undertaking high-quality work for demanding clients.”

Praise has also been given to Saffia Keegan, who joined the ORJ team as a conveyancing assistant in 2021 and has now qualified as a property solicitor, working in Telford.