BT Local Business staff take on 48-hour cycleathon for Ukraine appeal

Team members from BT Local Business, including some from Shropshire, are getting ready for a 48-hour cycleathon to raise money for those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

The team at BT Business will take part in a 48hour Cycleathon to raise money for the Ukraine humanitarian appeal

According to the DEC, at least two million people have fled their homes to escape conflict in Ukraine. Those people have left behind their jobs, belongings, and loved ones and they now face an uncertain future.



Staff members wanted to do something that could raise money to help and they are now in training for the big event.

Staff from BT Local Business Stoke will be cycling for 48 hours non-stop on an exercise bike to raise money for the Ukraine humanitarian appeal starting on Thursday 31 March.



Their progress will be live-streamed to social media platforms and members of the public are encouraged to support them through the night or day virtually or at their Head Office at Newton Court.



Matthew Wilkinson, from BT Local Business, said: “Any donations would be greatly appreciated to help our team reach our target of £2,000.



“There will be music playing and the team will be selling homemade cakes and coffees. So, if anyone would like to come along, have a dance, and tease whoever is cycling with cakes – feel free!”



Supporters can visit the team from 31 March at 6am until 2 April 6am in the car park of Newton Court, Wobaston Road, Pendeford, Wolverhampton WV9 5HB.



If you would like to donate, please click the link:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/btcycle48hours

Disasters Emergency Committee

The Disasters Emergency Committee, DEC, is made up of 15 member charities who are experts in humanitarian aid and specialise in different areas of disaster response.



DEC charities are in Ukraine and neighbouring countries meeting the needs of all refugees and displaced people.



Money raised from the Ukraine humanitarian appeal will help those people.

£30 could provide essential hygiene supplies for three people for one month

£50 could provide blankets for four families to keep them warm

£100 could provide emergency food for two families for one month