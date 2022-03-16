Continued success for healthcare venture started by Shropshire entrepreneur

A healthcare consultancy co-founded by a Shropshire-born entrepreneur is on track to record a turnover of £2.5 million – after just two years of trading.

Mprove was founded by Sam Alsop-Hall (right) and business partner Liam Molesworth

Mprove was founded by Sam Alsop-Hall, who attended Wrekin College in Wellington and then Haberdashers’ Adams’ Grammar School in Newport, and business partner Liam Molesworth in March 2020.

Despite challenges posed by the Covid pandemic, the company reported a turnover of £1 million in its first year, with 2021-22 figures up by 150%.

The business is the UK’s first system-flow consultancy for the healthcare sector and was launched to deliver new, innovative and cost-effective solutions to improve health and social care delivery.

As part of the company’s growth, it recently relocated to a new office space, where its 20-strong team is based.

Sam said: “Launching the consultancy just before the nation went into lockdown didn’t come without its challenges, however we’re proud to have not only established ourselves, but absolutely thrived – continuing exceptional business growth month-by-month.

“Having started Mprove with just Liam and I, moving into a new city centre office with our team of 20 was a huge milestone for the business – particularly just 12 months after we began. We’ve also been able to support five apprentices, who we’re proud to mentor and develop into the talent of tomorrow.

“2022 is already looking to be an exciting year and we have huge plans for the future, so I’m looking forward to seeing what’s in store next.”