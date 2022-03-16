2.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, March 17, 2022

Continued success for healthcare venture started by Shropshire entrepreneur

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A healthcare consultancy co-founded by a Shropshire-born entrepreneur is on track to record a turnover of £2.5 million – after just two years of trading.

Mprove was founded by Sam Alsop-Hall (right) and business partner Liam Molesworth
Mprove was founded by Sam Alsop-Hall (right) and business partner Liam Molesworth

Mprove was founded by Sam Alsop-Hall, who attended Wrekin College in Wellington and then Haberdashers’ Adams’ Grammar School in Newport, and business partner Liam Molesworth in March 2020.

Despite challenges posed by the Covid pandemic, the company reported a turnover of £1 million in its first year, with 2021-22 figures up by 150%.

- Advertisement -

The business is the UK’s first system-flow consultancy for the healthcare sector and was launched to deliver new, innovative and cost-effective solutions to improve health and social care delivery.

As part of the company’s growth, it recently relocated to a new office space, where its 20-strong team is based.

Sam said: “Launching the consultancy just before the nation went into lockdown didn’t come without its challenges, however we’re proud to have not only established ourselves, but absolutely thrived – continuing exceptional business growth month-by-month.

“Having started Mprove with just Liam and I, moving into a new city centre office with our team of 20 was a huge milestone for the business – particularly just 12 months after we began. We’ve also been able to support five apprentices, who we’re proud to mentor and develop into the talent of tomorrow.

“2022 is already looking to be an exciting year and we have huge plans for the future, so I’m looking forward to seeing what’s in store next.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP