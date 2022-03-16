Aico expand PV system in push for Net Zero target

As part of their Zero Carbon pledge, Aico have increased the number of solar panels on the roof of their headquarters in Oswestry and are installing more Electric Vehicle Charging Points.

As the European market leader in home life safety, Aico places sustainability at the fore, as they continually look for ways to reduce their environmental impact year on year, locally and nationally.

In 2021, Aico made a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. Following this, they joined the Zero Carbon Shropshire 2030 pledge and now work with other local businesses in the Shropshire Climate Action Partnership to work toward decarbonisation, large-scale restoration of biodiversity and the creation of more sustainable businesses.

Aico are also 1 of only 300 companies globally to be a member of the Climate Pledge and are also a Construct Zero company, helping drive change by helping to share innovative solutions and set transparent goals and clear actions that everyone can help to achieve.

Aico have now increased their solar panel system from 32 to over 200 units to a 160kw system, which will enable them to reduce their carbon emissions significantly. Aico have also began a project to increase their number of Electric Vehicle Charging bays from four to ten to accommodate for more colleagues and visitors who own emission-free vehicles.

Lee Duffy, Aico’s Operations and Learning & Development Manager has overseen the project and is delighted with the progress adding “We have made a commitment to be Net Zero by 2030. The measures we are taking are just the start of our journey towards this goal. It’s critical we all act, as a market leader we have a responsibility to make the community we call home cleaner and more sustainable.”