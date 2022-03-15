Avon Group acquires Telford-based Acousta Products

Telford-based Acousta Products Ltd has been acquired by Bristol-based engineering and manufacturing business Avon Group.

All existing production staff are being kept on

Acousta Products is a highly successful manufacturer of acoustic foam and rubber products for a wide variety of industrial customers in the automotive, medical, air conditioning and packaging sectors.

Founded over 25 years ago, the company operates from a 25,000sq ft facility where it operates an extensive array of specialist manufacturing plant and equipment producing precision cut, bespoke products for industrial sealing, insulation, acoustic and protection purposes.

The purchase of Acousta Products is the third acquisition in less than two years by Avon Group and further consolidates its position as a major player in the UK’s industrial component manufacturing sector.

Since 2020, the Group has also acquired Cheltenham-based plastic mouldings business, Edgewest Plastics (UK) and Corby-based gasket manufacturer Scandura. The acquisition of Acousta Products now expands the Group to a total of nine companies.

Mark Rushin, Group Director of Avon Group, said:

“After 40 years of consistent expansion, our Group is continuing to pursue a strategy of growth in both market share and depth of product offering. As a Group we have shown tremendous resilience and have continued to expand during very challenging times. The acquisition of Acousta Products makes perfect sense for us and for Acousta as we serve similar markets. It will create exciting new opportunities for future growth for Acousta as part of the Group.”

Rob Hamilton, the son of the founder of Acousta, will stay on as General Manager and said:

“This represents a significant leap forward for Acousta and offers us the opportunity to continue to operate as an independent business whilst benefiting from being part of a larger group. It will give us greater scope for growth as part of a dynamic, fast-growing group of like-minded businesses operating in the same markets. We will continue to operate from our existing premises and retain all existing members of staff, so it really is a “win-win” situation.”