Radis Community Care celebrates long-service staff in month-long awards

Radis Community Care, a leading provider of community-based social care recently celebrated the dedication and commitment of social care staff who have reached a long service milestone.

Thirty-eight commemorative awards were held across England and Wales in February, to celebrate over 700 employees who have reached five, ten, fifteen, and twenty years of service.

As part of the Long-Service celebrations in Shropshire, Radis Community Care held an event at their Shrewsbury branch, seeing a total of 22 employee invites in Shropshire.

Deepesh Patel, co-founder and executive director of Radis said: “The Long Service Awards across England and Wales were held to celebrate all of the hard work our staff have provided for the vulnerable in our communities over the years.

“Myself and Samir, fellow executive director and co-founder, are incredibly proud of each and every individual and proud to see what a kind and caring company they have helped to build.

“We’ve seen staff take boats through floods, walk for miles through snow, and throughout the pandemic, do whatever it takes to make sure that the vulnerable are taken care of. I am incredibly grateful and proud of all their work and dedication.”

The attendees enjoyed an afternoon of refreshments and cake, before being presented by senior management with a special gift, certificate and a badge.