10.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 11, 2022
- Advertisement -

Radis Community Care celebrates long-service staff in month-long awards

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Radis Community Care, a leading provider of community-based social care recently celebrated the dedication and commitment of social care staff who have reached a long service milestone.

Radis Community Care held an event at their Shrewsbury branch, seeing a total of 22 employee invites in Shropshire
Radis Community Care held an event at their Shrewsbury branch, seeing a total of 22 employee invites in Shropshire

Thirty-eight commemorative awards were held across England and Wales in February, to celebrate over 700 employees who have reached five, ten, fifteen, and twenty years of service.

As part of the Long-Service celebrations in Shropshire, Radis Community Care held an event at their Shrewsbury branch, seeing a total of 22 employee invites in Shropshire.

- Advertisement -

Deepesh Patel, co-founder and executive director of Radis said: “The Long Service Awards across England and Wales were held to celebrate all of the hard work our staff have provided for the vulnerable in our communities over the years.

“Myself and Samir, fellow executive director and co-founder, are incredibly proud of each and every individual and proud to see what a kind and caring company they have helped to build.

“We’ve seen staff take boats through floods, walk for miles through snow, and throughout the pandemic, do whatever it takes to make sure that the vulnerable are taken care of. I am incredibly grateful and proud of all their work and dedication.”

The attendees enjoyed an afternoon of refreshments and cake, before being presented by senior management with a special gift, certificate and a badge.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP