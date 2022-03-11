Oswestry women’s business group offers industry advice and peer support

A Shropshire business coach is offering Oswestry women the chance to improve their business knowledge as well as forge new links and friendships with a group of like-minded colleagues.

Sarah Clein of Wildflower Fire Coaching

Sarah Clein of Wildflower Fire Coaching runs the Oswestry Business Women’s Circle where small groups of business women can tackle common challenges, learn from each other and come away with an individual plan of action for their business.

Sarah said that response to the first cohort of the group had been so positive that she was now launching another cohort due to start on Monday, March 28 at a central location in Oswestry.

The group of up to six business women from the Oswestry area will meet once a month for six months in sessions led by Sarah. Each group is focused on different topics that members bring and each person goes away with a focused plan of action for each month.

Alongside the face to face groups, there is an online support group that supports people between sessions.

Sarah, who lives in Oswestry, is a qualified and International Coaching Federation accredited coach as well as being a trained counsellor. She set up her own business in 2014 after a 25-year career in the public sector.

She now works with other women to help them move on in their personal lives and careers offering one-to-one business and personal coaching as well as the Oswestry Business Women’s Circle sessions.

“The Oswestry Business Women’s Circle is very much a small, focused and safe group where women can discuss how to grow or improve their businesses but also support each other with ideas and their own experiences.

“Over the last two groups we have discussed all sorts of business issues such as how to scale up a business, money mindset and pricing, and how to handle staff and manage difficult conversations. But there has been other related discussion on things like increasing motivation, managing midlife and menopause and maintaining work-life balance.

“The experience of the group working together has been brilliant and people have enjoyed working face to face again. It’s led to a support network that is hugely positive and will hopefully last long beyond the six months that the group runs,” said Sarah.

She added that members had also found new partnerships within the group to help them expand and improve their own businesses. Further information on the Oswestry Business Women’s Circle is available by contacting Sarah on 07767 320883 or via sarah@wildflowerfire.co.uk.