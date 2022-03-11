New networking event for Shropshire food and drink businesses

An online platform dedicated to championing local food and drink businesses is launching a quarterly networking event, where business owners can share knowledge and discuss the challenges facing the sector.

Shropshire Food and Drink is the brainchild of Beth Heath

Shropshire Food and Drink is the brainchild of Beth Heath – owner of Shropshire Festivals and Chair of Visit Shropshire and the Shropshire Business Board.

The first Food for Thought networking event is on March 28 at the Regional Food Academy at Harper Adams University.

- Advertisement -

Organisers are inviting food and drink businesses of all sizes to attend, including food and drink producers, manufacturers, chefs, farm shop owners, bakeries, restaurants and food tech companies. They hope it will become a hub to get advice and support, promote collaborations and help businesses to evolve.

Representatives from Shropshire Council have been invited to attend to answer questions.

Beth Heath said, “We’re on a mission to help the county’s food and drink businesses to flourish – giving issues in the sector a platform to be solved on, enabling businesses to work together for change, helping them to market their businesses to the world and putting Shropshire on the map for top food and drink products and experiences. We need to make more noise about our fantastic food and drink sector!

“Together we can make change happen – I’d love to see over 200 businesses represented at each Food For Thought event.

“This will be the first opportunity to bring the sector together to talk about the challenges they are facing. We can only build this sector to be stronger by collaborating and communicating with one another.

“Food For Thought will be a quarterly event focusing on the subjects that food and drink businesses want covered. The event is open to all.”

Food For Thought will include an introduction talk, facility tour of the Regional Food Academy, product showcases, a chance to network and opportunity to ask questions of industry relevant organisations. The event is taking place on Monday, March 28 from 4pm-6pm at the Regional Food Academy at Harper Adams University in Newport.

To register for a free ticket visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/food-for-thought-tickets-265156649677 and to find out more visit www.shropshirefoodanddrink.co.uk.