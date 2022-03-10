Young Shropshire entrepreneur launches Architecture Practice

Shropshire entrepreneur and chartered architect Josh Foster has launched a new architecture practice looking to challenge the norms of an age-old profession.

Josh Foster of Foster Architecture & Design

Foster Architecture & Design, based in Albrighton, looks to provide clients with a bespoke service that differs from the norm.

Speaking of launching the new business, Josh said:

“I started Foster Architecture & Design because I wanted to change the way clients engage with architects, it should be a process and an enjoyable one at that, not simply producing a set of drawings. I want my clients to feel they have someone at hand to help them through every step of the way.

“Customizing a home is not a one-size-fits-all solution, which is why we provide a tailored service that offers a wide array of options suited to our client’s lifestyle. As well as the attention to detail clients expect combined with a friendly enjoyable service. But we’re not just about creating beautiful homes: we want the whole process to be a truly personal experience. So, we work hard to make sure our clients feel like a friend we’ve known for years, rather than just another project, a true ‘Grand Designs’ experience.

“I understand as a younger person in an industry dominated by elder professionals that some people may take that as a weakness but having managed and overseen projects with a construction value of over £1,000,000. I think it works to my advantage as I bring a younger fresh approach to my work.”

New way of working

Josh worked at a practice in Wolverhampton for over 6 years and realised that the architecture profession was crying out for a new way of working where clients can receive a bespoke and friendly service.

Josh said: “Design is such a personal process and there’s no better way to understand that than sitting down with a client over a hot cup of coffee and discussing how they live and what they are hoping to achieve”.

Foster Architecture & Design cover all of the Midlands with an emphasis on the Shropshire area, but Josh has high hopes for the future of his practice.

Josh added: “The initial uptake of clients has been fantastic with jobs covering all of Shropshire, hopefully in the future, we will be in a position to expand as I would also like to venture over the border and undertake some projects in Wales.”