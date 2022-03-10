Shrewsbury BID launches grants scheme to support events and projects which benefit town centre

A new grants scheme has been launched in Shrewsbury aimed at supporting projects and events which promote and improve the experience of the town centre.

The Square, Shrewsbury

Original Shrewsbury grants will range between £500 and £5,000 and applications for the first round must be received by March 31 2022. There is a total of £10,000 available in this fund and if funding has been unallocated after the first round, a second round will be opened.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, which represents more than 500 businesses in the town centre, said the grants scheme was now open and urged people to submit their applications.

- Advertisement -

“Thankfully things are beginning to open up again after a challenging difficult couple of years and people are now planning and organising projects and events with renewed confidence,” he said.

“As we return to a greater level of normality, we have decided to set up a new grant process for external projects and events that actively support and promote the town centre.

“Applications can be made for between £500 and £5,000 and organisers can complete an application form by visiting shrewsbury.typeform.com/grant.

“That form needs to provide us with information including a projected budget, expected outcomes such as anticipated footfall, promotion and the number of businesses involved. Applications are open and interviews will be held at the end of each month with grants awarded on a first-come first-served basis.”

A panel of local businesses will assess each application, interview organisers and make the final decision on approving the grant. If approved, funding would be allocated prior to the event or project taking place and based on the details of the budget submitted.

Event organisers will be asked to complete a grant evaluation form at the end of the activity which will provide valuable information on the best way of continuing the scheme in the future.

Mike Matthews, chairman of Shrewsbury BID and owner of the Prince Rupert Hotel in Butcher Row, said: “Shrewsbury is a hive of innovation and creativity with many businesses and individuals involved in projects and events involving the community.

“We hope that by launching this grants scheme, Shrewsbury BID will be able to support some exciting ventures which will drive interest and benefit the whole town centre.”