New partner appointed at Q

Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire-based financial services firm has strengthened its team with the appointment of a new partner.

David Wells
David Wells

David Wells has been promoted to the role at Q Commercial Finance  – part of Q Financial Services which has offices in Wellington and Shrewsbury – five years after joining the business.

David – a former golf professional – joined Q in March 2017 and has been a key part of the firm’s growth since.

Q director Stuart Mackintosh said the appointment was part of Q’s philosophy of developing its own talent and promoting from within.

“I’ve known David since before I was involved with Q and was always keen to work with him in some capacity. I was delighted when he took the opportunity to join Q and even more pleased to be able to offer him this hugely-deserved appointment.

“David has become an integral part of Q – both in delivering outstanding service for our clients, helping train and develop our staff and organising some of our fundraising efforts. I look forward to him continuing to be at the heart of everything we do for many years to come.”

David, who ran two golf resorts after completing a business management degree at Lincoln University, said Q had grown from employing four staff when he joined in March 2017 to now having more than 20.

“After meeting Stuart I was so impressed with his vision for the business that I started my qualifications to become a qualified mortgage advisor. I worked in mortgages for two years before moving into commercial finance to expand my knowledge and skillset.

“It has been a real pleasure to help train new staff in both our mortgage and commercial finance departments and play a part in the continued growth Q has enjoyed. 

“One of the undoubted highlights has been helping to raise more than £9,000 for charity by organising the company golf day – something which speaks volumes about the commitment we have to our local community.”

