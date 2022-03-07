Time running out to enter Shropshire Business Awards 2022

There is just a month left for Shropshire companies to get their entries in for this year’s county business ‘Oscars’.

Shropshire Chamber’s team at the launch of the 2022 business awards. Photo: Chris Pritchard / Shropshire Live

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards are the showpiece of the business calendar – and this year include a host of new categories to reflect the changing economic climate.

Alongside the business ‘Oscars’ night on June 10 at Telford’s International Centre, there will also be an accompanying conference and expo for the first time, held at the Mercure Telford Centre hotel on June 8.

The Chamber said it was expecting the awards celebration to be its biggest and best ever, with hundreds of tickets already sold.

April 6 is the closing date for awards entries – which are free. All the details can be found at www.shropshirechamberbusinessawards.com.

“The Shropshire Chamber Business Awards are established among the largest events of their kind in the country, making them a fabulous opportunity to showcase success,” said chief executive Richard Sheehan.

“We have added new categories which reflect the challenges Shropshire businesses have faced – and the awards are free to enter. All we need is 500 words about why your business deserves to make it onto the shortlist.”

This year’s categories are:

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: The showpiece award for an all-round star performer, flying the flag for Shropshire business excellence.

BEST NEW BUSINESS: For businesses in any sector, formed since January 2020.

BEST SMALL BUSINESS: For businesses in any sector employing up to 10 full-time equivalent staff, demonstrating a high level of success.

OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE: For companies which go the extra mile in looking after the needs of their clients.

INTERNATIONAL TRADE: For companies with impressive export or import track records, and strong overseas links.

COVID RESPONSE AWARD: For any business which has had to regroup, rebrand, relaunch or reposition itself as a result of the pandemic.

MANUFACTURING AND ENGINEERING: For companies which ‘make things’ and are continuing our proud industrial heritage.

WELLBEING IN THE WORKPLACE: For companies which recognise the importance of supporting both the physical and mental wellbeing of staff.

INNOVATION: For companies who have spotted a gap in the market, and thought outside the box to fill it.

SUSTAINABILITY: For environmentally aware businesses which promote innovative practices, processes or technology.

YOUNG BUSINESS PERSON: Open to anyone aged 30 or below in January 2022, who demonstrates flair, commitment and an entrepreneurial spirit.

Launched in 2001, the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards have attracted audiences of up to 900 people for the black-tie celebration.