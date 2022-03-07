Shropshire business celebrates major milestone

A Shropshire-based business that’s helped manufacturing and engineering firms secure more than £26million in tax reclaims is celebrating its tenth year of operation.

Mark Evans of R&D Tax Claims

R&D Tax Claims was launched in 2012 by accountant Mark Evans, with the aim of supporting businesses across both sectors reclaim money back from Research and Development activity.

Initially running the company solo and starting from scratch with no clients, Mark has seen the business grow exponentially over the past decade with his team now comprising five hugely experienced Account Managers and his client base spanning the length and breadth of the country, and across all disciplines.

- Advertisement -

All members of the R&D Tax Claims team have first-hand experience of the manufacturing and engineering industries with expertise covering everything from automotive, aerospace and electronics to process design, automation and lean consulting.

Mark Evans said: “I’m so proud to be marking ten years in business, a period which has seen us continue to grow year-on-year and which has resulted in millions of pounds of savings for our clients.

“The fact that every member of our team has extensive experience within manufacturing and engineering means that they absolutely understand the sectors inside and out, so they’re able to work with clients to identify all R&D activity within their businesses – and ultimately maximise potential tax reclaims.”

One engineering firm that has worked with Mark and his team since day one is West Midlands-based A&M EDM. A supplier of high-specification precision-made parts to the automotive and aerospace sectors, they’ve successfully claimed almost £800,000 in tax savings to date. Melvin Wingfield, Director at A&M EDM said:

“Due to the very nature of our business, R&D activity – both product and process-based – forms a significant part of our operations, so being able to reclaim the tax back from it is hugely valuable. We’ve been working with Mark and the team for the past ten years, and they’ve helped us to reclaim hundreds of thousands of pounds back which we’ve subsequently been able to re-invest back into the company.

“When we first heard about R&D Tax Claims and what they could do for us all those years ago we literally thought it was too good to be true. But it wasn’t – the team does a fabulous amount of work on our behalf, and we reap all the benefits!”

Mark continued: “We’d like to thank all of the fantastic organisations that we work alongside, old and new, for their support and loyalty over the years – and here’s to the next ten!”