Oswestry kitchens and bathrooms celebrate first year of trading

An Oswestry kitchen and bathroom company is celebrating following their first successful year of trading in the town.

The Oswestry Kitchens and Bathrooms team

Oswestry Kitchens and Bathrooms Ltd (OKB) was launched on 1st March 2022 by two local lads, Ben Jones and Michael Edwards.

An empty industrial building on the Maesbury Road Industrial Estate was transformed into a kitchen and bathroom studio offering many displays, three design desks, offices and warehousing.

Ben with many years of experience looks after the day to day operations within the showroom, whilst Michael takes care of the installation team.

The company now employs a team of five having grown due to demand during their first year of trading.

Speaking of the anniversary Ben said: “The whole team would like to thank each and every person who has sent their well wishes! We’ve had an amazing first year and look forward to many more!”