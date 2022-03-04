Dragons Den star gives Whitchurch business a boost

Whitchurch based firm Nose to Trail has received a business boost and certificate from Retail Entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.

Rachel with her two dogs Rico and Maisy

In November 2021, Rachel Rodgers owner of Nose to Trail tweeted Theo about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet by Theo to his near half a million Twitter followers. The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed Shopkeeper, Theo re‐tweeted Nose to Trail’s message to his almost 500,000 followers and as a result, www.nosetotrail.co.uk has gained more followers and bookings for their Teenage Tearaways online dog training course. They are also profiled on the #SBS website that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Each year the #SBS crew run a day of business networking, inspiring talks and training for the #SBS winners. Nose to Trail now has lifetime access to these great opportunities but only gets a certificate and photo opportunity with Theo the once!

Owing to covid-19 lockdowns this was the first event since Rachel won her #SBS award but she made the most of the event heading down early on the train to meet other pet business award winners.

Rachel Rodgers with other pet business award winners including Staffordshire’s Leo Charlie & Me, K9 Nation, and Scruffy Little Terrier.

Rachel Rodgers said, “This Sunday marks Nose to Trail’s 2 year anniversary! So getting to meet Theo and receive my certificate on the run up to that celebration was wonderful. It is great to have support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to raise the Nose to Trail profile and Theo has recognised my hard work and helped spread the word about what I do to his following.”

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Nose to Trail every success.”

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet him about their business on Sunday between 5 PM and 7.30 PM and include the hashtag #SBS. Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8 PM and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.

She lives on the outskirts of Whitchurch, Shropshire with her two small dogs, Rico – a rescue from Portugal, and Maisy a Jack Russell cross Pug.