Shrewsbury construction firm celebrates new contract awards

Shrewsbury based newbuild and refurbishment outfit R1 construction have had a solid start to 2022 after being awarded £4m of contracts within the first 6 weeks of the year across the Midlands.

One of R1 Construction’s previous projects in the education sector

R1 construction carries out a nationwide service across the Education, Healthcare and residential sectors offering a variety of services.

The company looks set for further success with final signoffs expected on a further £4m of contracts within the coming weeks ranging from newbuild classroom blocks, fire door replacements and internal refurbishments

Managing Director Ben Tomkinson said the success has been down to “building strong relationships with Consultants and Trusts throughout the country offering solutions and not headaches to its clients and holding their hand throughout the whole process”

“We have had a fantastic start to the year with a lot of focus in 2021 based on creating long lasting relationships within the industry, we have invested a lot of time, money and resources in understanding our clients and supporting them with funding and planning applications which we are hoping will pay dividend come the new financial year”

R1 recently obtained the BM Trada Q Mark certification which has seen the company set up a division solely focused on surveying and installing compliant fire doors nationwide