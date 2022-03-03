Payroll giving makes missions possible for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity in Shropshire

Workers across Shropshire have helped fund 34 lifesaving missions in the last year by making donations from their salary to Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is urging more local businesses in Shropshire to support its lifesaving work by signing up to its Payroll Giving scheme.

The Payroll Giving scheme allows local businesses and their employees to make a big difference through a simple monthly commitment. It is one of the easiest ways that corporate partners can support the charity’s lifesaving, pre-hospital emergency service.

By signing up, employers can give their employees the chance to opt in and donate an amount from their monthly salary. As the donation is taken directly from wages, pre-tax, individuals will only pay 80 per cent of the pledged amount with the additional 20 per cent being met by the HMRC.

Pam Hodgetts, corporate partnerships manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Payroll Giving is such a simple and really effective way businesses and employees can help support our essential rapid response service. It is a valuable, long-term source of donations and allows participants to make simple, tax-effective donations to help support our future lifesaving missions.”

To get involved with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Payroll Giving initiative, visit: midlandsairambulance.com/payroll-giving