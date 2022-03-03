Bradford Estates embarks on plan for a greener future

Bradford Estates has embarked on a plan to replace fossil fuel boilers with electric heat pumps in its residential properties as it looks to create a greener future.

Viscount Alexander Newport, managing director of the Bradford Estates

The estates, which have 160 residential properties across its 12,000 acres, has initially identified 10 homes that are suitable for the installation of air source heat pumps at an investment of more than £60,000.

Heat pumps are a highly efficient way of heating a home, helping with sustainability and to reduce homeowners’ fuel bills. They work by absorbing heat from the air outside, compressing it to a high temperature and transferring it into the home.

While around 95 per cent of UK homes have central heating, the majority are powered by gas and oil boilers which release harmful CO2 into the atmosphere.

The Government recently announced a ban on fossil fuel boilers in new homes and has identified targets for landowners like Bradford Estates to meet by 2030 as it strives to reach net zero.

Bradford Estates Building and Contracts Manager, Alastair Hollands, said: “As part of our 100 year vision, we’re looking at ways of being more energy efficient and sustainable across all areas of the estates, from the way we farm our land to the buildings we work in. As landlords, there’s no immediate legal requirement for us to undertake this work, but we see it as a vital part of our overall sustainability ambitions which is why we’ve been actively looking across our housing stock to see where we can make improvements.

“Many of the properties we’ve identified for the first wave of heat pumps are currently running on LPG gas, meaning that we’ll be making an impact not only on CO2 emissions, but also on household bills for our residents.”

Mr Hollands, who has overseen the installation of hundreds of heat pumps during time spent at the Anderson Group, in Essex, added: “Although many European countries are already used to using heat pumps, they’re a fairly new concept in the UK. People can sometimes be a bit suspicious or sceptical of having new technology in their homes, but the reception so far from our residents has been positive, with people looking forward to enjoying the benefits of the swap.”

Bradford Estates Managing Director, Alexander Newport, said: “While there’s no financial benefit to us carrying out the work, there are wider sustainability implications which make it more than worth the investment. This is a relatively simple swap that, collectively, can make a huge impact on our carbon footprint.

“Obviously it makes no sense to rip out a virtually new fossil fuel boiler that is functioning perfectly well, but we will continue to look at our property stock over the coming months and years to identify other properties suitable for heat pumps, as and when they need a replacement boiler.”

The move is part of Lord Newport’s 100-year regeneration vision to create a healthy legacy across Bradford Estates for generations to come.

This includes sustainable land management practices and regenerative farming methods.