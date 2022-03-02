Shrewsbury business take on hike to raise money for Hope House Children’s Hospices

The team from the Shrewsbury office at wealth manager Brewin Dolphin are taking part in the Hope House Llangollen Canal Walk to raise money and support seriously ill children who use Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices.

Staff from the Shrewsbury Office who are taking part in the 10 mile walk

They will be taking on their own 10 mile hike and completing the challenge on separate days using their allocated ‘fundraising days’ which are provided to staff to help them with their charity efforts.

The Shrewsbury based business who have recently pledged support for the Children’s Hospice, by making them their charity partner for the next two years have already kicked off their fundraising activities with a bake sale as part of their Final Moments Matter campaign in 2021.

Robyn Guntrip, Administrator says: “Despite the challenge, completing the 10 mile walk will be such an achievement for us and knowing what we raise will be going to such a great cause, makes it all worthwhile.

Llangollen Canal Walk which is in its 11th year is a staple event in the charities calendar and has raised thousands over the years.

“Knowing that every step will be supporting seriously ill local children will drive us on to complete the miles.

The charity which has two hospices – Hope House in Oswestry, Shropshire, and Tŷ Gobaith in Conwy, North Wales provides specialist nursing care and support to more than 750 children from birth up to 25 years, and their families, who live in Shropshire, Cheshire, North and Mid Wales.

Bekki Fardoe, Area Fundraiser, said: “We are hugely grateful for the commitment from the team at Brewin Dolphin. We rely on local businesses and our community supporting us and raising vital funds to ensure that we can continue to be there for those that need us the most.

“Without businesses like Brewin Dolphin pledging their support and raising money, we simply wouldn’t be able to ensure our mission that no one should face the death of a child alone.”

If you would like to support Brewin Dolphin with their efforts then please donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brewindolphinshrews