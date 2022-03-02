7.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Advertisement -

Oswestry-based EAS Expands into US Market with MDRN Tech

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Endpoint Automation Services (EAS), the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) specialist has partnered with Chicago-based MDRN Tech – an independent integrator of digital print hardware, software, security solutions and managed technology services, to extend its reach to the US.

Phil Lewis, Managing Director of EAS
Phil Lewis, Managing Director of EAS

As part of this joint venture, EAS will be supporting MDRN Tech’s clients throughout North America in devising and installing robotic software solutions to assist in increasing workplace productivity. 

Phil Lewis, MD at EAS comments: “We have seen rapid growth in the UK since establishing the business in 2015, with demand for our RPA offering vastly increasing year on year.

- Advertisement -

“We are now excited by the opportunity to export our services to the US, working very closely with such an established and dynamic brand as MDRN Tech to deliver for their clients bespoke solutions which will make a significant difference to their business operations.”

“We are proud to join forces with EAS – combining our leading-edge technology and cybersecurity capabilities with their unparalleled intelligent automation expertise,” said Michael Grabowski, Chief Executive Officer of MDRN Tech. “For US and international clients alike, this partnership will empower those businesses to gain substantial competitive advantage, boost productivity, and maximize ROI throughout each stage of their digital transformation journeys.”

EAS has achieved since 2015, over £3 million in cost savings for its clients, through the development and deployment of software robots to replace manual, repetitive processes and freeing up valuable employee time to focus on more complex tasks.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP