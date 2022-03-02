First Female Director Appointed at Halls

Halls Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Sarah Hulland to the Managing Board of Directors.

Sarah Hulland

The Shropshire-based firm, is well known throughout the midlands and beyond for its expertise as Auctioneers, Valuers and Property Agents as well as for its famous Fine Art and Livestock Auctions.

Sarah, based at the firm’s office in Kidderminster covering principally south Shropshire and Worcestershire and into Herefordshire, works as a fully qualified Rural Practice Chartered Surveyor, RICS Registered Valuer, and Fellow of the Agricultural Valuers Association, undertaking all manners of professional work.

“I first joined Halls in 2002 while on my placement year at University, where I was based in the Shrewsbury rural department, once I completed my studies at Harper Adams I then returned to Halls and joined the Kidderminster office in 2004. I have worked for Halls, ever since, advising all manner of professional aspects, as well undertaking farm sales and managing the monthly Kidderminster machinery sale, I then became the first female shareholder of the company in 2015”

Growing up Sarah developed a passion for farming and the rural agricultural community, coming from a farming background herself, she now farms a mixed beef and sheep farm with her husband and two young children. Over the last 20 years Sarah has seen the industry change and develop especially towards females working in the rural professional industry.

“Back in the early days it was very difficult to be accepted as a female rural surveyor and not just an assistant. The industry is also more accepting to female advisors now. I’m proud to say that being the first female shareholder and now Director of the company just reinforces how far we have come within the industry”

Looking ahead Sarah added: “In the last few years there has been a lot more ‘red tape’ introduced for farmers to contend with and a higher level of consultancy required for farming, with this the demand for professional advice and assistance is increasing every year as clients struggle to keep up with it. I plan to continue providing the best advice and support for our clients in the most changing times they have seen in recent years.”

Halls Managing Director David Giles commented “It is a pleasure to welcome Sarah to the Board of Directors. Sarah has been a most valued colleague for many years and will undoubtedly bring balance and perspective to the Board.”

Fellow Directors David Giles, Allen Gittins, James Evans, Jon Quinn, Tony Hughes, Guy Beilby and Shaun Jones welcome Sarah to the Board and look forward to working together to continue to develop and expand the business, as a whole, for the future.