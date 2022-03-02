Experts join forces in new recruitment company

Three of the region’s leading figures in the recruitment sector have joined forces to launch a new business.

The Hariley team, (L-R) Chris Brain, Clare Wheeler, Jay Plant, Ryan Wheeler, Stuart Mackintosh, David Slann, Paulina Szabat and Callum Handy

Hariley Solutions – which has its office in Wellington – has been founded by Ryan Wheeler, Stuart Mackintosh and Jay Plant to help firms in the industrial and transport sectors find the best staff.

The trio says demand for recruitment support is already strong across the region as the recruitment crisis continues to have a significant impact on the ability to fill vacancies.

Managing director Ryan said: “All three of us have a huge range of experience in this market and can see the difficulties which firms are having in finding the right people to help them as they recover from the pandemic.

“We had already started offering our services ahead of our official launch on February 21 and the response has been very positive. It’s proving really difficult for companies to recruit on their own, and that’s where our specialist knowledge and understanding of the sector comes in.

“With scores of experience between us, we are confident that we can help companies across the county and beyond, find both the permanent and temporary staff they need to thrive into the future.”

Stuart and Ryan are already colleagues at Q Financial Services – which has offices in Wellington and Shrewsbury.

Ryan has 24 years’ experience in the recruitment industry having previously been a director at Proactive Personnel for 19 years, before forming Unity Resourcing Solutions.

During his time at Proactive, Ryan managed multiple offices and some of the largest contracts within the business. Following a management buyout, Ryan was approached by Culina Logistics to set up Unity to recruit its warehouse and transport workers.

Under Ryan’s leadership, Unity grew to a headcount of more than 70, enjoyed a multi-million pound turnover and helped source staff for more than 50 sites.

Stuart was a founder director at Proactive Personnel and helped the business enjoy consistent growth. He is now commercial director at Q, one of the fastest growing financial services businesses in the region.

Jay has been involved in the recruitment industry for more than 14 years and is managing director of Wentworth James – a specialist engineering, manufacturing and construction agency supplying contract and permanent workers – who are partnering Hariley Solutions in the new venture.

Alongside the three directors will be a team of recruitment specialists to help recruit the best talent around the Telford area.