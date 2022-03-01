Demand sees Shropshire law firm expanding its Family law services

A Shropshire law firm has bolstered its respected Family Division as it moves to meet a growing demand for its services.

Beth Tutchener-Ellis, Katy Sawyers and Claire Backler

mfg Solicitors has made a double appointment at the firm’s Telford office with Beth Tutchener-Ellis joining as a Senior Associate Solicitor and Katy Sawyers, who comes into the 15-strong team as a Paralegal.

Mrs Tutchener-Ellis is vastly experienced in a variety of family related legal matters including divorce, financial settlements, children cases, domestic abuse, adoption and co-habitation agreements. Ms Sawyers, meanwhile, also has experience supporting and leading on a variety of family-law issues.

Both join mfg having worked together closely since 2019.

Claire Backler, partner and head of the Family Division at mfg Solicitors said: “We have experienced many months of sustained growth across the team with more and more people calling on us for advice on a range of complex family matters.

“This is especially true in Shropshire so it’s the right time to add to our team in Telford and respond to that demand.

“Beth and Katy are perfect for us and are already making a telling impact within the team and for our clients. They come into the firm with huge respect and exceptional credentials and will continue to work closely to serve our clients across Telford and Ludlow.”