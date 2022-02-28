Shrewsbury business leaders urge shoppers to support town traders

Business leaders in Shrewsbury have issued a rallying cry as flood water levels return to the normal range – “the town is open, please come and support our traders”.

Shrewsbury’s High Street

The appeal comes from Shrewsbury BID, a group which represents more than 500 businesses in the town centre, and follows the flooding devastation which has impacted so many lives across the country over the last week.

Mike Matthews, Chair of Shrewsbury BID said: “It has been a really difficult week for businesses with Shrewsbury and Shropshire again very badly hit by the flooding.

“We need to rally around our local businesses and we want to get the message out that Shrewsbury is open for business, please come and support us. We really need the footfall and for people to support our local economy.

“Our shops and business community have had a traumatic two years with Covid and the floods that preceded that. They are fighting to recover and have now been faced with this latest setback.

“They are, of course, extremely resilient but need support. The town centre is open and our businesses are eager to welcome shoppers. We have a wonderful variety of businesses gracing our town so please make that decision to come along and support the very heart of our town centre – a hugely important part of what makes Shrewsbury so amazing.”

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID added: “We have some exciting plans for Shrewsbury over the coming months with Covid restrictions being lifted, but at the moment we need to get through this present crisis and the best way to do that is for people to show support for flood-hit businesses by coming into town and patronising them – helping to ensure they survive and thrive.”