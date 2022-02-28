Caviar & Chips wins Best Wedding Caterer in the UK award

Catering company Caviar & Chips was voted the Best Wedding Caterer in the UK by The Wedding Industry Awards at the national finals in London on Wednesday.

Jonathan Carter-Morris and Marc Hornby pictured at The Wedding Industry Awards

The national awards ceremony took place at the Globe Theatre in London with over 900 wedding industry suppliers from around the UK entering. Votes for all entrants were completed by over 23,000 wedding couples who had experienced the services and so all winners where from first-hand experience.

The Best Wedding Caterer category brought together the best caterers from eight regions around the UK and bespoke caterers Caviar & Chips represented the West Midlands. Having won the Best Wedding Caterer in the West Midlands region in January for the third time in a row, the team at Caviar & Chips had everything crossed for the nationals.

The rapidly expanding wedding caterers recently announced how they are creating over 200 jobs in the Midlands region. Co-founders Jonathan Carter-Morris and Marc Hornby created Caviar & Chips in 2017 and in that year it was just the two of them and they catered for six weddings. In 2022 they’ve now developed the business into a hospitality group that will deliver over 100 events this year, includes a boutique 18th century wedding venue in Shropshire and two pub restaurants in Warwickshire, with their latest venture No.34 Garden & Grill opening on 3rd March 2022.

Co-founder, Marc Hornby said:

‘We can hardly believe that we’ve won such a prestigious award for our sector. Jonathan and I looked at each other opened-mouthed when Caviar & Chips was called out! It’s a huge testament to the incredible effort, energy and enthusiasm our wonderful teams deliver for our clients at every wedding. I can’t thank our lovely clients enough for supporting us and voting for us to be announced the best in the country…wow!”

Co-founder and Executive Chef, Jonathan Carter-Morris, added:

“We absolutely love what we do and there’s always at least one of us crying at a wedding as they’re such a special and emotional day. We feel utterly blessed to be able to work in such a great industry with so many great venues and suppliers. Marc and I may have started the business, but it’s our brilliant teams that make us award-winning. Every menu we create is bespoke and unique, so we’re never doing the same thing twice. This award is a great recognition and I certainly hope it encourages more talented people to join us on our journey as we are creating some exciting roles in hospitality”.

The awards were announced with a testimonial from one of the many very happy couples that Caviar & Chips have catered for:

“Can’t fault them in any way. Our menu tasting was unique to us…the team were brilliant on the day. All of our guests commented on the food and also commented on how relaxed the day was. I have recommended them to everyone including new venues looking for suppliers.”