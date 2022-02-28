Beauty therapist wins Best Shropshire Beauty Salon award

A self-employed beauty therapist has recently won the award for best Shropshire beauty salon.

Amy Ramsden pictured with her award for best Shropshire Beauty Salon

Amy Ramsden has traded under the name ‘Serene Holistics and Beauty’ since July 2017 when she launched her business renting a room in Shrewsbury town centre, she currently rents a room at NUYU Hair & Beauty salon in Copthorne.

Amy’s journey

Amy decided to go and learn beauty and massage therapy after her sister Esme, who has been left with lasting affects after suffering from a malignant brain tumour when she was 5 years old, enjoyed some treatments through a group she accessed. Her sister came back home after having a really enjoyable experience saying the treatments she received “made her feel like someone.” This showed Amy that she could make a real positive difference to somebody’s life, even though it was something small it still can make a real difference in how they feel within and about themselves. This spurred her on to study level 2 Beauty and Level 3 Complementary therapies at Shrewsbury College.

After gaining 3 years of experience in the beauty and spa industry Amy set up on her own.



“This was a big step, after viewing a potential beauty room that my Mum found in the local paper I had a think and decided that I’d go for it after reading a quote I saw – “fear is stupid and so are regrets.” I’m really glad that I took the plunge there have been many mind boggling moments trying to get my head around all aspects of running a business and building a client base. At times it has been very challenging especially during covid -19 pandemic, having to temporarily close the business to customers and instead retraining in the care sector, which I now do alongside working in my treatment room. I’ve also had so many amazing times for example celebrating my first birthday as a business with a get together, raising money for brain tumour awareness charity by getting my clients to wear a hat to their appointments and from getting that rewarding feeling from the work that I do seeing clients enjoy some time out and leaving relaxed and happy.

Beauty Awards

Amy was nominated by an unknown person for the beauty awards, receiving a letter to her business asking if she’d like to take part. She decided to go ahead and register to enter. Amy was contacted by the award organiser to find out more about the business, a mystery shopper came to have a treatment, and clients voted. The awards were held on 24 November 2021, at the Burlington Hotel in Birmingham city centre. Enjoying a three-course meal and hearing winners of different categories being called Serene Holistics and Beauty took home the Best Shropshire Beauty Salon award. “I was so overjoyed to win the award.



I’m very grateful to all my lovely, loyal clients and supportive friends and family for helping me get to where I am today thank you very much!” Amy’s Mum and boyfriend were there to support her and enjoy the evening together.

Looking ahead

Amy looks forward to many exciting times 2022 has ahead for the business. It’s already seen the introduction of a digital booking system making administration more straightforward, saving time in the salon and automatically sending customer appointment reminders etc and the launch of a new heated facial for clients to experience.

Amy is looking forward to attending the Grand Finale of the English Business Awards in March in Manchester.

To find out more about the treatments you can enjoy find ‘Serene Holistics and Beauty’ on Facebook and Instagram.