Reech Media launch Charity of the Year initiative

Reech Media, a full-service marketing agency on Shrewsbury Business Park, is inviting charities across Shropshire to enter the agency’s first-ever Charity of the Year initiative, Reech&Reward.

Rob Hughes, Managing Director at Reech

Local charities of any size are invited to apply, which will see the agency offer marketing support and expert guidance across a 12-month period.

Speaking about the initiative, Rob Hughes, Managing Director at Reech, said: “It’s our mission to support the local community, and this year we’re looking to give our

all in supporting one Shropshire-based charity through our new Reech&Reward initiative. For 12 months, we will work alongside one local charity and offer our specialist services in branding, website design, social media, photography, content and much more.

We receive many requests from local organisations and charities looking for our help, and in recent years we’ve supported some fantastic charity projects, including

The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise Shropshire, Pod Aid, Shrewsbury Town in the Community, Lingen Davies, and Severn Hospice. We always try our best to help out

where we can but, unfortunately, we’re unable to support every amazing project that lands on our desk, which is why we’ve launched Reech&Reward.

If you’re looking to elevate your charity in 2022 by redeveloping your website, launching a high-impact social media strategy, or creating a brand-awareness

campaign that helps to drive donations, then we’d love to hear from you. Entries are open on our Reech website until Friday 4th March 2022.”

Applications are now open to Shropshire-based charities of any size. For more

information or to enter, please visit www.reech.media/reech-reward.

Applications are open until Friday 4th March 2022.