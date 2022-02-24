February edition of Shropshire Business Live to air

February’s edition of Shropshire Business Live TV airs today with news, views and headlines.

Presenters Carl Jones and Chris Pritchard with Vicky Brown of Pass the Keys

Find out about the launch of the 2022 Shropshire Chamber Business Awards. Have you entered yet?

We’ll be hearing more from our resident ‘Ask The Expert’ teams from Lanyon Bowdler, Reclaim Tax UK, and Throgmorton Associates, as well as finding out what’s new at Aico in Oswestry.

Carl visits a local vineyard at Rowton whilst Chris is joined in the studio by Alan Lewis of Adrenaline Sporting Events.

Also on the show Ed Potter, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, Regeneration & Planning at Shropshire Council shares details of plans for Shrewsbury’s riverside area.

Whilst Vicky Brown from Pass the Keys joins Chris and Carl to chat about the growing business of short term lets.

And much more including local news bulletins.

The show will air at 12.30pm – and will then be available on our catch-up service where you can binge the entire box-set of Series 1 and Series 2 if you have missed any of the action.

Shropshire Business Live TV is a collaboration between Shropshire Business, Shropshire Live and Yarrington.